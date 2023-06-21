TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The violent storms that moved across Oklahoma last weekend are now responsible for another death.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum confirmed that the power outage was responsible for a third death connected to Saturday’s storms.

Bynum says the victim relied on a respirator to survive.

When the storms moved through the state, damaging winds knocked down trees and power lines in the Tulsa area.

As a result, power outages impacted thousands of residents in that area.

When the power went out, officials say the victim’s respirator quit working, leading to their death.

The storm is also responsible for two other deaths in Creek County and McCurtain County.

Crews continue to work to restore power in the area.