OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On December 11, 1907, Oklahoma’s first two U.S. Senators took office.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Senator Thomas P. Gore served from 1907 to 1921 and again from 1931 to 1937. Senator Robert L. Owen served from 1907 to 1925.

Thomas Gore. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OHS says Sen. Gore was born on December 10, 1870, near Embry, Mississippi. He lost sight in both eyes after two separate incidents as a child, but grew to be great public speaker and became active in politics.

Gore moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1901 where he practiced law. He was later elected to the Oklahoma Territorial Council in 1903. He is known for his speeches and memorable quotes such as, “I would rather be a humble private in the ranks of those who struggle for justice and equality than to be a minion of plutocracy, though adorned with purple and gold.”

When Oklahoma became the 46th state in 1907, Gore was elected as one of two U.S. Senators for the state.

Robert Owen. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

According to OHS, Sen. Owen was born on February 2, 1856, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Owen was part Cherokee and was originally from Indian Territory, where he later became the principal teacher in the Cherokee Orphan Asylum as Salina. After 18 months, he became the secretary of the Cherokee Board of Education.

Owen studied law in the early 1880s, passed the bar, edited the Vinita Indian Chieftain, and was in charge of the Indian International Fair at Muskogee. In 1885, Owen was appointed to head of the Union Agency, where he oversaw the Five Tribes.

From 1889 to 1907, Owen successfully practiced law in Indian Territory. In late 1907, Owen won the nonbinding preferential primary and was elected alongside Gore.

To learn more, visit okhistory.org.