“This is a big step for Oklahoma,” Phase Three of vaccine eligibility will begin Tuesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials announced Monday afternoon Phase Three of Oklahoma’s vaccination plan will begin starting Tuesday, March 9, including all essential workers and staff and students outside of Pre-K through 12.

During Monday’s zoom press conference Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed assured the increased supply of vaccine options is allowing an aggressive vaccine rollout in Oklahoma. Beginning Tuesday, the state will now offer appointments to Phase 1, 2, and 3.

“This means that we are bringing on the vast majority of Oklahoma,” Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said. “We said all along this is an overlapping process, and we don’t wait to complete one group before the start the next.”

Phase Three includes around 2.5 million Oklahomans. This group includes educational settings outside of PreK – 12, including childcare facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions.

Phase Three also includes the largest group – all essential businesses.



“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” Reed said. “Now is the time to do your part to help stem the pandemic.”



State officials made it clear Phase One and Two are both still open for sign-ups.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,086,472 doses have been administered. 395,782 Oklahomans have completed the full series.

“We want everyone vaccinated by the summer,” Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed warned Phase Three is the state’s largest group, so it could be months before everyone is vaccinated.

However, he calls the state’s strategy a race against the clock and hopes Oklahomans will step up and sign up as soon as possible.

“We want to encourage people to take advantage of this, so we can get people vaccinated,” Reed said.

If you have not pre-registered, you are encouraged to do so.

List of Oklahoma Essential Industries and Jobs

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has launched VaxOKC.com, a new website to schedule local COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Oklahoma County residents.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.