OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is out of room and desperately needs adoptions.

“This is an emergency! We are well above our capacity and lives are at risk!” the shelter posted on Facebook. “We need your help immediately! Please do what you can to keep dogs out of the shelter.”

Currently, the shelter says it has 161 dogs in need of a loving home.

  • Beepers Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Beepers Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bok Choy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bok Choy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brussel Sprout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Brussel Sprout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Buffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Callie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Callie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cheese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Linus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Linus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luci Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Luci Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Luna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maragold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maragold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mr Kitty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mr Kitty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Poof Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Poof Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Razzle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Razzle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rosie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Rosie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.