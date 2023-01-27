OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is out of room and desperately needs adoptions.

“This is an emergency! We are well above our capacity and lives are at risk!” the shelter posted on Facebook. “We need your help immediately! Please do what you can to keep dogs out of the shelter.”

Currently, the shelter says it has 161 dogs in need of a loving home.

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.