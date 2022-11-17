McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Death row inmate, Richard Fairchild was executed Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

He was convicted of killing 3-year-old Adam Broomhall, the son of Fairchild’s live-in girlfriend, in Del City back in 1993.

Fairchild spoke his final words before five media members, Broomhall’s family, his attorneys and several state witnesses.

“I want to apologize to Adam’s family, his mother and his grandmother,” said Fairchild. “This is justice for Adam.”

Fairchild, who had been locked up in a maximum security prison for nearly 30 years, said he had found fellowship while behind bars.

“I found faith in God,” said Fairchild. “Do not grieve for me. I’m going to be with my Heavenly Father.”

The convicted killer waved at his attorneys before the death decree was read and his execution began. He stopped breathing around 10:18 a.m. and his death was officially called at 10:24 a.m. by a doctor.

After the execution, Broomhall’s aunt and uncle spoke to the media and said they felt Fairchild was remorseful in his final comments.

“I was surprised by it, to be honest,” said Michael Hurst, Broomhall’s uncle. “Because in 30 years he has never done that.”

Hurst also said Broomhall would be 34 years old, had he been alive today.

Adam Broomhall

“From now on the narrative is going to be about Adam and not Mr. Fairchild,” said Hurst.

Fairchild’s execution was delayed by nearly 10 minutes.

His attorneys filed an emergency stay motion late Wednesday afternoon to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. His attorneys claimed Fairchild suffered from severe brain damage and mental illness and was not competent for execution. However, the Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied that motion.

Fairchild was executed on his 63rd birthday.

The State was scheduled to execute John Hanson on Dec. 15 for the murder of two people in Tulsa County. However, Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana for a string of armed robberies and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has denied Attorney General John O’Connor and Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s request to transfer him to Oklahoma.

O’Connor and Kunzweiler have since filed a lawsuit against the federal prison bureau for custody of Hanson to carry out his execution.