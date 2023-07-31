OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Monday, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley talked about the process of six officers returning to the force days after Oklahoma County’s new district attorney dropped manslaughter charges against them.

“This is not going to be a quick process,” said Chief Gourley.

In 2020, five officers shot and killed Stavian Rodriguez moments after the 15-year-old dropped his gun, then reached for his waist, during a robbery in southwest OKC.

OKCPD officers cleared in death of 15-year-old.

Less than a month later, during another deadly police shooting, a sixth officer was charged after 60-year-old Bennie Edwards was shot in the back after he ran towards police with a knife.

Oklahoma County DA Vicki Behenna made the announcement Friday.

“Those cases are going to be dismissed with prejudice,” said DA Behenna.

That means the officers cannot be charged again.

“It’s important for there to be finality on this piece and not drag them out for another two or three years or maybe five years. Who knows if there’s going to be a change in the statute,” said DA Behenna.

While the six officers were on paid administrative leave, Chief Gourley said the OKC Police Department worked on better de-escalation strategies, given more officers crisis intervention training, and more less-lethal equipment.

“A lot of things have changed in the two and a half years since they’ve been gone, so they’ll have to be up to speed on all of that,” said Chief Gourley.

The chief said more importantly, he’s focused on the officer’s mental health.

“They’ll be visiting with licensed professional counselor and others to make sure that they are in fact, ready to come back to work,” said the chief. “I’m definitely not going to rush them back into that.”

On Friday, DA Behenna also dropped charges against Village Police Officer Corporal Chance Avery. He faced a manslaughter charge for shooting and killing Christopher Poor, who was armed with a bat, in 2020.

In a statement, Village PD said they agree with Behenna’s decision.

Courtesy of the Village Police Department’s Facebook Page