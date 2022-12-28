NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.

Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.

Fieri is no stranger to good food and has the expertise to prove it. It is estimated that Fieri visited over 1,250 restaurants on his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that filmed nearly 40 seasons and focused on finding the best local food spots in various areas of the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a multi-platform publication for food lovers, went across the map and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

According to Mashed, Fieri’s favorite place to eat in Oklahoma is Nic’s Grill!

Nic’s is no stranger to being listed as a top restaurant in the Sooner State. It has been on many lists over the years and is still a fan favorite of locals and visitors.

Fieri said they serve a ‘killer’ burger.

To view a list of Fieri’s favorite food spots in all 50 states, click here.