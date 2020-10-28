‘This is Us’ premiere to re-air due to power outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s no secret that ‘This is Us’ is one of the most popular shows on television.

‘This is Us’ returned to NBC with a two-hour season premiere on Tuesday night.

However, many Oklahomans missed out on the premiere due to ongoing power outages across the state.

As a result, KFOR has decided to re-play Tuesday night’s episode on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:32 a.m.

