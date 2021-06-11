“This is why we train!” Oklahoma City firefighters save injured man with Jaws of Life

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department (OKCFD) today shared a video of its firefighters using the Jaws of Life to quickly reach an injured man stuck in his truck’s cabin after a wreck with a semi Friday afternoon.

OKCFD officials say a semi and a pickup collided at Lincoln and Memorial Rd. Friday.

Firefighters from Fire Station 22C had to use the Jaws of Life to pry open the door of the truck to access the injured man inside.

Authorities say the man was conscious and alert while first responders attended to him.

No other information was provided.

