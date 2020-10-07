‘This was truly an accident.’ Edmond family grieving the loss of 85-year-old pastor who died church parking lot accident

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond family is grieving the loss of 85-year-old Dr. Clyde Cain.

Cain died early Tuesday morning after leaving a prayer meeting at his church in Edmond when a friend accidentally hit him with his car.

“He was my dad. I was a daddy’s girl big time,” said Kari Steele, Cain’s daughter.

Steele says her dad died with a bible clutched in his hands. She says he’s been a pastor all his life.

“I love him so much, and I’m gonna miss him so much,” said Steele.

Steele says since Cain was 16-years-old, he’s been spreading the good word of Christ, touching countless people throughout his career. She says he started the Seminary Extension Program at Oklahoma Baptist University and has performed hundreds of weddings and funerals alike.

“He’s influenced thousands and thousands and thousands of people around the world with his message. Especially in Oklahoma,” said Steele.

His loved ones say his family was also at the center of his life.

Three of his grandchildren, Bailee, Ashlyn and Colton spoke with KFOR Tuesday.

“He walked right out of the prayer meeting that he was so faithfully a part of all these years and walked right into the arms of Jesus,” said his granddaughter, Ashlyn Evans.

“Leaving, I would always say, ‘I love you, Papa. Talk to you later,’ and he would say, ‘Love you,’ and I would say, ‘Love you,’ and he would say it again. You have to love people well because you never know when you won’t be able to again,” said Colton Steele, his grandson.

Just days before Cain’s death, he was able to speak at his granddaughter Bailee’s wedding. The family had no idea what was to come.

“As I walked down the aisle with my dad, I saw Christian standing there and right next to him was Papa. The three men in my life that mean the most to me. That was really special,” said Bailee Murillo, Cain’s granddaughter.

Cain’s family says they’re grieving, but at peace and are doing exactly what their Papa would have done, and showing the love of Christ and forgiving the person responsible for the accident.

“Even though it was a tragic accident, God’s timing is perfect,” said Evans.

“This was truly an accident and the person was forgiven the moment that it happened,” said Eric Steele, Cain’s son-in-law.

Cain’s funeral date has not been set yet, but the family tells KFOR it is being handled by Crawford Funeral Home. When a date is set, the funeral home’s website will have the information.

The family is asking for prayers for both Cain’s wife and the driver responsible.

