“This week has been gut-wrenching,” Two more COVID-19 deaths reported at Oklahoma nursing home

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma nursing home has reported another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to five.

According to a Facebook post from Binger Nursing Home & Rehab on Wednesday, shortly after midnight, a resident passed away from the virus.

Tragically, around 6 p.m., another resident also passed away from COVID-19.

“Today has been rough… this week has been gut wrenching… the last two weeks has been heartbreaking!!! We are tired, overwhelmed, missing our families, and grieving the residents we have lost,” said Administrator Stephanie Warner. “But we are all powering through, staff and residents alike. The coming weeks and months we pray are filled with recovery and blessing. We know that God will bring triumph from this tragedy. He is blessing us with support, encouragement, and love beyond words.”

The facility now has 29 positive COVID-19 residents, 15 positive staff, six deaths, one employee requiring hospitalization and zero pending results.

The employee in the hospital has since been released.

Last week, Warner said the facility was receiving dozens of phone calls per day.

“I have had several families apologize for calling too much. Please do not apologize for that… your loved one is here and we are happy to update you to the best of our ability while still maintaining privacy laws,” Warner said.

Warner says negative air pressure machines are now up and running, and the facility received a laundry unit brought in by the BGCO and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

“We are trying everything to save lives and keep our residents safe and well,” she said.