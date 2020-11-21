Thousands gather for food giveaways in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the holidays might look different this year, the spirit of giving in Oklahoma City is as strong as ever.

Thousands of pounds of food have been given away at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“I stay in awe each and every week. It amazes me to see people here for hours before the giveaway time,” said Derrick Scobey, the Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The church gave away fresh produce, dairy and meat.

“It’s really a blessing that they’re able to do this for the community,” said Prsephone Harkins, a woman in line for food.

A week away from Thanksgiving, and many are saying the need across the state is huge.

“With people not having much this year, we want to make sure we do all we can do to help them,” said Pastor Scobey.

Across town at McIntyre Law Firm, thousands of turkeys were given away.

“I thank God that they are able to do this for the people every year,” said Nancy Martin, a volunteer.

The law firm has given away turkeys every year for 11 years now.

“People in need that don’t know how they’re gonna eat during Thanksgiving, this is a great thing that McIntyre Law Firm has been doing for years and we’re grateful to them,” said Sherrell Elkins.

As the pandemic rages on, the need for help is only growing stronger.

“We receive upwards of 1 phone call every five minutes to our church, with no exaggeration, of people who need help,” said Pastor Scobey.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will give turkeys away Friday starting at 9 a.m. and will give more food away Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

