Thousands in SW OKC without power after vehicle crashes into power pole

Thousands were without power Sunday evening after a truck struck a power pole. Photo credit: Dakota Shuffield (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E crews are working to restore power to parts of the city’s southwest side after a vehicle struck a power pole Sunday evening.

Oklahoma City Police officials say officers were called to an injury accident near Southwest 29th Street and South Eagle Lane at approximately 6:38 p.m. Sunday. Once first responders arrived, they saw that a vehicle had stuck a power pole.

OG&E reports 2,484 customers were affected by the power outage.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was also assisting on scene. Paramedics were called to the crash, but officials could not confirm the number or the extent of the injuries.

Parts of Southwest 29th Street were closed as crews worked to clear the road.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

