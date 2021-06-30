Thousands of dollars in lawncare equipment stolen from Pay It 4Ward recipient

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Pay It 4Ward alumni says thousands of dollars’ worth of lawncare equipment was stolen from his storage unit.

Sam Hiller, owner of 1776 Lawncare, says sometime over the weekend, the door to the unit was left open and thieves were able to get inside.

“I was like well, they got us…It’s about $3,400 that’s just poof, vanished,” said Hiller.

Hiller was nominated for Pay It 4Ward in 2019 after mowing his neighbor’s lawn for free, so when KFOR got the call that he’d been stolen from, we headed to Noble.

Hiller says the thieves stole a commercial lawn mower and two blowers.

His attitude through it all proves why Hiller was nominated for Pay It 4Ward.

“I was upset at first, but you sit down and start thinking about it and maybe good things will come of a bad situation,” said Hiller.

And luckily for Hiller, a friend, Andrew lent him the equipment he needed to continue mowing.

“He immediately called me on the phone and said, ‘hey Sam I’ve got a blower if you need a blower, I’ve got a mower’,” said Hiller.

If you recognize the equipment or know anything about what might have happened, call Noble police.