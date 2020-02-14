Thousands of free meals provided on Valentine’s Day to feed people in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A travel stop chain and local food bank worked together to spread Valentine’s Day love Friday by giving thousands of meals to people in need.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for the sixth annual ‘Share the Love’ event, according to a Food Bank news release.

More than 150 Love’s volunteers packed and sorted food donations at the Food Bank, while 30 Love’s employees assisted clients as they shopped for food and restocked shelves at Moore Food & Resource Center.

Love’s Travel Stops employees volunteer at Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Photo provided by Food Bank.

“Valentine’s Day is special in many ways to us at Love’s but sharing the love in our community and with the Regional Food Bank is one of the best things we do,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer at Love’s Travel Stops. “The team at the Regional Food Bank is dedicated to their mission in fighting against hunger and we are proud to work alongside them in helping others across the state.”

‘Share the Love’ was created in 2014 to commemorate the travel stop chain’s 50th anniversary. The company celebrates their anniversary each year by giving back to Oklahoma City communities, according to the news release.

“It is only fitting that Love’s Travel Stops chooses to spread kindness throughout the community on Valentine’s Day,” said Kendra Loper, chief community engagement officer at the Regional Food Bank. “Their hard work will help to provide thousands of meals to those living with food insecurity in central and western Oklahoma.”

One in six Oklahomans are food insecure. The Food Bank works with its network of more than 1,300 community-based partner agencies to provide food across 53 central and western Oklahoma counties, according to the news release.