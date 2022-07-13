Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City is helping the community with Thanksgiving food giveaways.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church is once again organizing an event to help members of the community.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision to host a Household Goods Giveaway on Friday, July 15 in southwest Oklahoma City.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, volunteers will begin giving away household furniture, furnishings, and other assorted goods.

Organizers say a 53-foot trailer is loaded with products including tools, outdoor equipment, lawn mowers, fans, and other items.

In all, the products are worth about $250,000.

During the event, the church estimates that they will serve more than 2,000 people.

The giveaway will be held at Rancho Village Baptist Church, located at 1411 S.W. 38th St. in Oklahoma City.