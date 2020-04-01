Thousands of marijuana plants worth more than $1.3 million seized during raid in Harrah, Okla.

Law enforcement officials raided a home in Harrah, Okla., and seized $1.3 million worth of marijuana that was allegedly illegally grown.

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of marijuana plants worth millions of dollars were seized when a joint law enforcement operation busted an alleged illegal grow operation at a Harrah, Okla., home Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials confiscated more than 2,600 plants with a combined street value of over $1.3 million when they raided a home in the 18700 block of NE 23rd Street.

Multiple suspects were arrested, but authorities are still searching for other suspects.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.