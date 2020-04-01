Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR 10pm News

Thousands of marijuana plants worth more than $1.3 million seized during raid in Harrah, Okla.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Law enforcement officials raided a home in Harrah, Okla., and seized $1.3 million worth of marijuana that was allegedly illegally grown.

Data pix.

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of marijuana plants worth millions of dollars were seized when a joint law enforcement operation busted an alleged illegal grow operation at a Harrah, Okla., home Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials confiscated more than 2,600 plants with a combined street value of over $1.3 million when they raided a home in the 18700 block of NE 23rd Street.

Multiple suspects were arrested, but authorities are still searching for other suspects.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter