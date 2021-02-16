Thousands of OG&E customers without power after SPP orders rolling outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are in the dark after rolling blackouts were implemented to help restore energy reserves.

Extreme winter weather raises infrastructure concerns for power supply companies across Oklahoma

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, SPP announced that it was declaring an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 effective immediately for its entire 14 state area, including Oklahoma.

“System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” SPP posted on Facebook.

The group says that it will be working with utility companies to implement “controlled interruptions of electric service throughout the region.”

“We could be in and out of this situation between now and Thursday,” COO of SPP Lanny Nickell said.

After first round of rolling blackouts, OG&E warns more could be on the way with second winter storm

As a result of the announcement, OG&E said it has initiated temporary service interruptions in the following areas:

Oklahoma City

Muskogee

Tishomingo

Norman

Edmond

Pauls Valley

Enid

Woodward

Glenpool

Yukon

Ardmore

Kingston

Guthrie

Hennessey

Midwest City

Sapulpa

El Reno

Del City

Choctaw

Bethany

Warr Acres.

“Service interruptions are mandated by SPP in order to manage regional system load. The estimated duration of the service interruption is approximately two hours,” OG&E posted.

OG&E tells KFOR there will be zero warning when your power could be cut.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, OG&E’s System Watch showed there were more than 112,000 customers without power.

Of those, 52,000 were in Oklahoma City.

To conserve electricity, Oklahomans are encouraged to avoid using major household electric appliances and turn off non-essential electric items.

Businesses are asked to minimize the use of these items as much as possible and consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production.

One thing everyone can do is turn your thermostat down to 68 degrees.

