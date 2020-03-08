Thousands of Oklahoma students attend Botball tournament

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students from around the Sooner State showed up to the State Fairgrounds Saturday to design, build and program robots.

The KISS Institute for Practical Robotics (KIPR) is a nonprofit organization and a leading provider of STEM-based educational robotics programs and competitions.

The nonprofit hosted its Junior Botball Challenge March 8 at the Cox Pavilion at the State Fairgrounds. The event saw more than 3,000 students of all ages in attendance.

“The positive outcomes of the Botball tournament and learning can be seen in the fact that 52% of participants consider a career in STEM fields, and take their learnings outside the field of robotics. Eighty-six percent of team leaders use the building materials, robotic controllers, sensors and motors for educational activities outside Botball,” said its Executive Director, Steve Goodgame.







