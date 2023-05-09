OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans have had their student loans forgiven by going into public service.

The U.S. Department of Education announced that it has approved Public Service Loan Forgiveness for nearly 616,000 borrowers nationwide since October 2021.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness is available to public employees, including teachers, firefighters, and members of law enforcement. The program forgives the remaining federal student loan balance for those who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments.

“To date, the Biden-Harris team has kept that promise for more than 615,000 teachers, nurses, social workers, servicemembers, and other public servants by approving a combined $42 billion in student loan debt forgiveness. The difference that Public Service Loan Forgiveness is making in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans reminds us why we must continue doing everything we can to fight for borrowers and why families cannot afford to have progress derailed by partisan politicians. During Public Service Recognition Week—and every week—we thank all those who serve our communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Between October 2021 and May 2023, the agency has approved more than 5,600 borrowers in Oklahoma for more than $365 million under temporary changes to the administration made to the program.

