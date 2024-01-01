OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans have been removed from Medicaid.

More than 330,000 have been disenrolled from Soonercare the healthcare benefits program.

Half of those lost coverage because they didn’t complete the proper paperwork.

IF you lost coverage you can reapply and know if you are still eligible to receive the benefits using the program.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority also back dates coverage for 90 days.

To quality an individual must make less than $20,124 annually.

A family of 4 must bring in less than $41,4000 annually.

There are other options available for coverage either through their employer or through the federal market place before January 16.