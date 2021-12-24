Thousands received Christmas meals, toys thanks to Red Andrews Christmas Dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Thousands of families in the metro received a little Christmas joy on Christmas Eve morning.

“It makes you just feel good, feel joy, and to remember the true reason for the season,” said Adriana Knight, who volunteered for her birthday.

Toys for kids of all ages, food, even Santa and Mrs. Claus; the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner is your one-stop shop to get these families ready for Christmas

“We’ve got 2,200 bags of groceries that will feed about 8,800 people,” said Mary Blankenship Pointer, Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Secretary-Treasurer.

Officials organized meals to feed 8,800 people in the Oklahoma City metro.

What started back in 1947 as a small Christmas dinner feeding just 12 people has grown into an annual tradition.

“In 2019, we had 7,000 people and the needs are greater this year,” Blankenship Pointer said.

For the second year in a row, the event was a drive-thru style due to COVID-19.

Hundreds of volunteers were on hand to put boxes of goodies into each vehicle as they stopped.

“Today’s my birthday, so every Christmas Eve I like to come out and give back. So, I brought a couple of my cousins here with me,” Knight said.

“We love it. We really appreciate them,” said Tessa Moran, who is visiting Oklahoma. “This is our first time. We’re from out of town. We’re just here stuck for the holidays.”

The event is here to help anyone in need during the holidays.

Hoping to spread a little Christmas joy and relieve some stress after an already tough year for so many.

“It makes you feel like you’re really doing something to help others. There are so many needs in the community,” Blankenship Pointer said.

“It makes me feel really good to give back, the whole reason for the season is the gift that we got from the Lord. So, I think being able to give back to others during this time, especially being able to give back on my birthday is actually pretty awesome,” Knight said.

The event is able to go on year after year thanks to volunteers, cash donations, toy donations and more.