TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Families in eastern Oklahoma are still without power after the weekends storms.

In Tulsa, the city is handing out ice to help folks stay cool and beat the heat. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security just released the latest situation update:

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Reports 63,398 power outages statewide as of 2:15 p.m.

OG&E – TOTAL: 569

Areas with >100 outages:

Ripley – 246

PSO – Total: 62,732

By county, areas with >100 outages:

Tulsa - 57,391

Rogers – 1,952

Wagoner - 1,498

Creek - 1,173

Osage – 526

Mayes – 183

ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES

No areas with more than 100 outages.

OG &E lineman are making headway to get power back on. PSO customers outages stand at just over 61,000 thousand homes and businesses that do not have power. OG &E is reporting just under 600 customers remain without power.

Customers can continue to monitor estimated time of restoration (ETR) via the OG&E System Watch outage map. A high-level summary map of ETRs is available on oge.com/stormcenter.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are continuing to serve residents in affected areas. They provided meals to residents in Laverne from June 18 through June 21 and began serving meals at Owasso First Baptist Church beginning on June 21 to support residents in the Tulsa metro area. They have chainsaw teams in Laverne and northeast Oklahoma assisting residents who need help with trees down on houses, vehicles, or blocking entries or driveways. Visit okdisasterhelp.org or call 844-690-9198 to request assistance.

Samaritan’s Purse also has chainsaw teams in the Tulsa area assisting with large debris clearing for residents.

The Salvation Army is set up at the Case Center in Sand Springs to provide meals for lunch and dinner.

Bridging Hunger has been providing food to residents at locations in Tulsa and Sapulpa.

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has distributed 950 food boxes in eastern Oklahoma.

American Red Cross continues to provide support for cooling centers and shelters.

Cooling centers and shelters are open at the following locations:

Broken Arrow Neighbors, 315 W. College Street, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd, Sand Springs, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Catoosa Community Center, 109 E. Oak, Catoosa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main Street, Broken Arrow, Norman business hours

Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral, Tulsa, Open overnight

First Baptist Church Olive, 9372 S. 443 W Avenue, Drumright, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

HomeChurch, 720 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Jennings Senior Center, 308 N. Main, Jennings, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. 9 th Street, Broken Arrow, Normal business hours

Street, Broken Arrow, Normal business hours Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center, 3500 S. Peoria, Tulsa, Open 24 hours

WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional OG&E “Cool Zones” are available at the following locations: www.oge.com/coolzones

City of Tulsa opened an ice distribution site today at Church on the Move at 1003 N. 129th E. Avenue in Tulsa. The site will be open until 8 p.m. while supplies last.

If you currently have SNAP benefits but lost all your food due to the June 17-18 storms, you can request replacement SNAP benefits. Oklahoma Department of Human Services at 405-522-5050 within 10 days of your food loss to request replacement benefits.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the recent storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses, or agriculture through the online survey.

For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.