Thousands without power after winter storm hits Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are without power Wednesday morning after a winter storm hit the state.
According to OG&E’s System Watch, nearly 9,000 people are without power. Outages have been reported near Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman.
OG&E crews are working to restore power.
Officials with OG&E say you should:
- Make sure all of your electronic devices are fully charged.
- Keep a back-up power source on hand to recharge your phone.
- Keep a portable phone charger in your car at all times.
- Change the settings on your phone to lower power mode or place it on airplane mode to conserve energy.
Here are power outage maps for other electric companies in Oklahoma.