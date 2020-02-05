Thousands without power after winter storm hits Oklahoma

Crews with OG&E are working to restore power from the 2/5/2020 winter storm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are without power Wednesday morning after a winter storm hit the state.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, nearly 9,000 people are without power. Outages have been reported near Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman.

OG&E crews are working to restore power.

Officials with OG&E say you should:

Make sure all of your electronic devices are fully charged.

Keep a back-up power source on hand to recharge your phone.

Keep a portable phone charger in your car at all times.

Change the settings on your phone to lower power mode or place it on airplane mode to conserve energy.

Here are power outage maps for other electric companies in Oklahoma.