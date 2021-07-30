Thousands without power in Edmond, some electricity slowly coming back online

Update: 4:37pm- Power is slowing coming on for some Edmond residents who lost electricity.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is currently experiencing a massive power outage, and thousands of customers are without power.

Edmond’s official city government Facebook page said the outage is impacting customers in the city’s west side.

More than 3,700 customers are without power.

A large amount of residents and businesses receive their electricity from the city.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.