Thousands without power in Edmond, some electricity slowly coming back online

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update: 4:37pm- Power is slowing coming on for some Edmond residents who lost electricity.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is currently experiencing a massive power outage, and thousands of customers are without power.

Edmond’s official city government Facebook page said the outage is impacting customers in the city’s west side.

More than 3,700 customers are without power.

A large amount of residents and businesses receive their electricity from the city.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter