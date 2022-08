OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Thousands of people are without power in Oklahoma due to severe thunderstorms Sunday night.

8,337 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were dealing with outages as of 10:39 p.m. according to the OG&E outage map.

There are over 1,200 power outages in Edmond and crews are currently working to repair the damages made by the storms, said the City of Edmond.

There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

