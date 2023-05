OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly threatening politicians over social media.

According to federal investigators, Tyler Marshall of Enid made the threats on Twitter in mid-May.

Authorities confirmed that in the tweets, Marshall named Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron Desantis and US Senator Ted Cruz.

If found guilty, Marshall faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 thousand dollar fine.