Three arrested after ‘BLM’ painted on Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people were arrested and police are searching for several others accused of painting ‘BLM’ on a Tulsa street.

On Oct. 10, several protesters painted ‘BLM’ on the street near 2nd and Cincinnati as Tulsa police took part in a ‘Back the Blue’ march.

A short time later, officials shut down the area to power wash the street.

Now, Tulsa police say they are searching for the protesters.

Recently, officials say three people were arrested in connection to the painting.

Tulsa police say Jess Eddy, James Lease, and Leigh Ann Johnson were all arrested on complaints of resisting arrest/ obstruction. Johnson was also arrested for jay walking and malicious injury to property.

Recently, the Tulsa City Council voted to remove another ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural that was painted on Greenwood Ave.

