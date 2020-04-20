Three arrested after drugs, stolen items found in vehicle in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people were arrested after the discovery of drugs and other items in a vehicle in Wagoner County.

During routine patrol on April 14, Deputy M. Lott and K-9 Edo encountered a vehicle obstructing traffic near E. 65th and S. 209th E. Ave. in Broken Arrow. Officials say the driver was loading items into the back seat and two passengers waited inside.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, the driver handed Lott a Kansas ID card that turned out to belong to someone else.

Once fingerprinted, the driver was identified as Justin Chamberlin, a convicted felon wanted for parole violations in Kansas.

A passenger also provided false information but was later identified as Brian Vineyard, also a convicted felon, of Kansas.

The third suspect, William J. McCoy provided a valid Oklahoma ID.

When Lott made the driver aware of Edo, the driver allegedly admitted to illegally possessing marijuana, which prompted a full search.

Deputies made a large discovery of drugs, paraphernalia, immigration paperwork, materials to create fake identification and counterfeit checks, stolen checkbooks and other financial instruments, and tools commonly used for burglaries and break-ins.

“With their carload of drugs and tools to commit break-ins and financial crimes, there’s no telling how many people Deputy Lott saved from being victims,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott. “Residents should rest easy knowing Lott and his fellow deputies are working hard to keep Wagoner County safe.

Investigators are looking into whether the trio were involved in additional property or identity theft crimes.

“If criminals think social distancing will deter us from fully investigating suspicious activity, they’re sorely mistaken,” said Elliott. “We will arrest you. We will identify you. And we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law – pandemic or no pandemic.”

All three were booked into the Wagoner County Jail on several complaints, including distribution of controlled substance possess with intent and possession of burglar implements.