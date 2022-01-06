Three arrested following slow-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say three people are in custody following a police chase in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near S.W. 29th and Meridian.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a slow-speed chase.

When the chase reached S.W. 15th and High, police deployed tools to stop the truck. At that point, one person got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Two others remained inside the Ford pickup truck and refused to get out. Officers fired a non-lethal round into the car, which forced them out.