OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three more arrests have been made in connection to a 2022 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a child.

Around 9 p.m. on October 2, 2022, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was hit and killed in the shooting.

“A bullet came through the window, struck him and sadly killed him. Two other people in the home. Thankfully, nobody else was hit,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On December 16, 2022, police arrested 22-year-old Sean Anderson Beals in connection to the shooting on a complaint of First Degree Murder.

Sean Beals Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Oklahoma City Police announced that three more people have been arrested for the murder of Fuller.

25-year-old Michael Williams was arrested in Arkansas, 26-year-old Austin Parker was arrested in Colorado and 24-year-old Micah Knighten was arrested in Midwest City. All three were arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder.

Michael Williams. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department. Austin Parker. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department. Micah Knighten. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the three suspects were all arrested over the past couple of weeks with help from the United States Marshals Service.