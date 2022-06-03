BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police, with the help of several area law enforcement agencies, arrested two women and one man Friday morning following a car crash along Mueller Avenue in Bethany.

Officers said the three suspects were involved in an armed carjacking in the 7200 block of South Walker Avenue Thursday night.

The car pinged a license plate camera inside an Oklahoma City police unit when it passed by Friday morning. It showed up as stolen and the officer tried to pull the vehicle over.

That’s when the three suspects sped off.

After a short chase, the stolen car ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle, then flipped on its side and stopped along Mueller Avenue in Bethany.

Witnesses on the street said the crash sounded like an explosion.

“It was like a bomb went off or a plane crashed. It was really such a loud noise we thought it was going to come through the living room,” said Kelsi Stout, a neighbor who lives just a few houses away from the crash.

Stout walked outside to see the car flipped on its roof and three people attempting to crawl out from underneath it.

Quickly, police surrounded the vehicle and ordered the trio to stay put.



“We recovered two firearms and a taser. At least two of those were involved in the carjacking taken,” said Lt. Isaac Goodman, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

All three suspects suffered minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

They now face a number of charges, including armed robbery and evading police.

The driver of the car hit by the stolen vehicle was also not hurt.