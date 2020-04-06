Three arrested in connection to Lawton murder

Live Now
LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested three people in connection to a murder that occurred last month.

Around 3:55 a.m. on March 25, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S.W. Park Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Darian Harris dead from a gunshot wound.

On Monday, authorities announced that three people had been arrested in connection to the murder.

Officials arrested 22-year-old Dayton Parker, 28-year-old Peter Rodriguez, and 18-year-old Jaylen Parker.

So far, no other details have been released.

