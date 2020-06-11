Three arrested in Edmond after police find drugs, sawed-off shotgun, stolen credit cards

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people were arrested on Tuesday morning after police say they made a surprising discovery during a routine traffic stop.

Police say the car was initially pulled over for a broken brake light near 33rd and Broadway in Edmond.

However, the officer grew suspicious when the suspects said they drove all the way from Norman to get Taco Bell.

“A little bit odd that they would come all the way to Edmond to go to Taco Bell,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Public Information Officer. “They just seemed very fidgety and nervous.”

The three suspects, 49-year-old Jeffrey Gibson, 41-year-old Holly Loiacono and 45-year-old Eric Ayala, are now facing felony charges.

“She, at one point, asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and they got very nervous. Said ‘no’ but had some nervous laughter,” Ward said.

The officer then called in a K-9 sergeant to double check the vehicle.

You can see on the body cam footage, the K-9 made a hit, giving officers clearance to search.

Inside the car, Edmond police say they found a substance they believed to be meth, as well as drug paraphernalia.

“They found a binder full of credit cards that were clearly stolen. Not any of their names, ID’s, social security cards,” Ward said.

When they searched the trunk, officials say they found a loaded rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a spear gun.

One of the officers on the scene even contacted a victim from the binder of stolen credit cards.

“She let us know that she did not know these people and they did not have permission to have her identity or her credit cards,” Ward said.

Police say all three suspects have a criminal history.

“These are felony charges. And because they have prior felonies, it makes it that much more serious,” Ward said.

As of last check, all three suspects are still in custody at the jail.

They’re facing charges of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm during a robbery, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as stolen credit cards.