EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people were arrested as part of a joint operation targeting prostitution at an Edmond business.

According to officials, the Edmond Police Criminal Investigations Division worked alongside the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit to arrest three people working at World Massage Spa who were allegedly involved in the solicitation of sex acts.

Edmond Police say 49-year-old Yeong Jeoung Kim, 41-year-old Vipada Dozaki and 74-year-old Myong Chil Witt are all facing charges relating to prostitution and unlawful activities at the parlor.

Yeong Jeoung Kim. Image courtesy Edmond Police. Vipada Dozaki. Image courtesy Edmond Police. Myong Chil Witt. Image courtesy Edmond Police.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Edmond Police Criminal Investigations Division at 405-359-4472.