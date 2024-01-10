OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says its newly-implemented Real Time Information Center (RTIC) helped put three men behind bars after a man was found shot dead in a van on the city’s northwest side back in November.

Officers were called to the scene near NW 8th and Meridian on the evening of Nov. 27, 2023.

When they arrived, they found 47-year old Matthew Brooks with multiple gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to the hospital.

OKCPD says the RTIC was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects’ pickup truck just moments after the incident.

With assistance from the United States Marshals Service, OKCPD investigators arrested 21-year old Eric Daniel Triana and 28-year old Jose Avelar-Martinez in Guymon on December 7.

Eric Triana. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center. Jose Avelar-Martinez. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The third suspect in the case, 22-year old Jose Resendiz, was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, January 10.