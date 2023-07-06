OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three men could be facing charges after a tense start to the June 22 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting led to one allegedly assaulting a Tulsa teacher and security officer.

Witnesses said Edwards Moore Jr. and Leonard Scott III, a retired veteran also known as “Old Ranger,” were handing out numbers to all the people waiting to get into the meeting.

The numbers represented the order in which people could go inside.

Both men were blocking the entrance to the meeting room in order to enforce the number system.

When a Tulsa teacher tried to go around the two men, one of them allegedly got physical.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Moore “grabbed” and “began pushing” the woman, “telling her she does not have a number and she cannot go in.”

When a Department of Public Safety Security Officer came over to intervene, Moore was seen “aggressively pushing” the officer.

One of the people the duo barred from entering was Sean Cummings.

The probable cause affidavit says Cummings became agitated and began yelling, saying the State was keeping people out of the meeting. However, court documents say “no OSDE staff knew anything about giving out numbers to enter an open meeting.”

“The conflict between Cummings and Scott included violent and threatening words which caused more unrest in the crowd,” the affidavit reads.

The affidavit also says when the security officer stepped between the two, Cummings refused to back down.

All three men were escorted out of the building and the meeting was allowed to proceed.

Disturbing State Business and Incitement to Riot are the offenses listed in the documents for Cummings.

Disturbing State Business, Obstructing Passage to State Building and Incitement to Riot are the offenses listed for Scott.

Disturbing State Business, Obstructing Passage to State Building and two Assault and Battery offenses are listed for Moore.

None have been arrested or formally charged.