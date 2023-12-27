OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The owners of the dogs who attacked a woman on a walk in her neighborhood last Friday could have potential consequences.

The victim spent Christmas in the hospital and faces a long recovery.

Three of the dogs who attacked Hilario Reyes’ wife are now at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

They said the owners could be facing dangerous dog charges.

“She was bleeding out. She has two wounds right here, right here and nerve damage. And then all over her arms, you know, little puncture wounds,” said Hilario Reyes, whose wife was attacked by dogs.

Reyes said his wife was going on a walk to pay a bill when she was attacked by dogs at the corner of SE 49th and Lindsay Avenue last Friday.

After she didn’t come home that night, worry set in.

Reyes tried calling her, but didn’t get a response.

That’s when he filed a missing persons report on Christmas Eve and found out his wife had been taken to the hospital.

“You know, she’s lucky. Even the officer asked, you know, just how did you survive that, you know, grace of god, I guess, you know, it’s suppose wild,” said Reyes.

He said previous calls have been made to animal welfare in the past regarding dangerous dogs in the area.

On Wednesday, animal welfare confirmed they’ve received calls from the neighborhood.

“At this point in time, we’re not sure if those calls these were the same dogs are involved in those calls or not,” said Jon Gary, the Superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare.

After the attack on Friday, animal welfare said they took custody of three dogs.

Under Oklahoma law, the owner of an aggressive dog that bites or attacks could face up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The dogs will be in quarantine for 10 days total.

Animal welfare said they’re still trying to get in touch with the owners. Though, if no one comes forward, they will take responsibility for the animals.

“They would become ours at that point in time anyway. And then we would evaluate them and make a decision on what to do with them at that point,” said Gary.

Reyes told News 4 his wife is still in the ICU, but is starting to walk around and is on the mend to leave the hospital.

If you would like to help the victim and the family, their Go Fund Me is here.