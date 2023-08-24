OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were arrested following a short chase Thursday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the incident started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Miller Ave. and SW 29th St. around midnight on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle took off and led an officer on a short chase.

Officials say once the driver pulled over, he did not cooperate with police and ran off.

“Our officer chased him a short distance, he was able to contact him. They went to the ground in a struggle,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson with OKCPD. “During the struggle, the suspect produced a handgun which went off during the struggle.”

A female passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. Authorities were able to locate her and another passenger a few miles away and arrested.

No injuries have been reported.