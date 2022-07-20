OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.

Investigators learned that the drive-by shooting actually took place near N.E. 16th and Bryant.

In all, three people were injured in the shooting. The victims’ conditions have not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.