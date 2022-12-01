CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-152 at US-281 in Caddo County.

Investigators say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving a 2020 Toyota Yaris southbound on US-281 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Chrysler 200.

Evilsizor, the 47-year-old driver of the Chrysler, and a 24-year-old passenger were all pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash remains under investigation.