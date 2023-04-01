OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting between rival biker gangs in an Oklahoma City bar.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located in the 4000 block of Newcastle Rd.

Investigators say three people were killed inside the bar, while three others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

Oklahoma City MSgt. Gary Knight confirmed to KFOR that the shootout was between rival biker gangs.

No arrests have been made at this time.

So far, no other details have been released.