Three medical professionals sentenced to probation for health care fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three medical professionals in Oklahoma have been sentenced for their roles in the unlawful distribution of controlled substances and health care fraud.

From September 2015 through December 2015, officials say 50-year-old Sherry Isbell, 61-year-old Katherine Dossey, and 47-year-old Dr. James Ferris allegedly conspired to dispense prescription opioids like hydrocodone, morphine, and fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Isbell was the owner of Physicians at Home and the Mid-Oklahoma Medical Access Clinic, both located in Wellston, Oklahoma. Ferris was a physician employed by Physicians at Home. Dossey was a licensed pharmacist who owned a retail pharmacy located in the same building as the clinic.

Authorities allege that Dr. Ferris gave Dossey stacks of pre-signed, blank prescription pads. They say Isbell also provided Dossey with access to patient records, which allowed her to prepare invalid prescription refills using the pre-signed pads.

Officials also allege that Isbell, Dossey and Ferris conspired to commit health care fraud in connection with these pre-signed prescriptions. Due to the unlawful nature of the prescriptions, any claim for reimbursement to Medicare was a false claim for payment.

In June of 2018, a federal grand jury returned a 103-count indictment charging the trio.

In July of 2019, Isbell pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. She was sentenced to 24 months probation.

In November of 2019, Dossey pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. Dossey was sentenced to 54 months probation and had to surrender her Oklahoma pharmacy license.

In January of 2021, Ferris pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl without a valid prescription and one count of health care fraud.

Ferris was sentenced to 42 months probation and agreed to surrender his license to practice medicine in Oklahoma.

“The tragic consequences of opioid abuse are an ongoing problem in our Oklahoma communities,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “These criminal convictions send a clear message that those given the power to prescribe controlled substances will be held to high standards of ethical and professional behavior in accordance with the law.”

The three were also ordered to pay the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the amount of $53,468.74, as well as to the Oklahoma Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the amount of $20,301.51.