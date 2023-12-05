OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – After going on for months, a major alleged soda heist has now fizzled out.

Oklahoma County District Court records reveal that three men are accused of being involved in stealing thousands of dollars worth of Dr. Pepper syrup and reselling it to a metro gas station.

Jimmy Robinson. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

According to court documents, in October of this year Jimmy Robinson III was caught breaking into the Keurig Dr Pepper facility on SW 36th St. He was taken into custody.

Records show the facility’s regional manager confirmed to Oklahoma City Police that Robinson used to work at the facility and quit in August.

The regional manager also reported “Dr. Pepper 5-Gallon Bag in a Box,” or Dr. Pepper syrup had been going missing since May. The affidavit says each “bag in a box” is worth $98, and a pallet contains 40 boxes.

To track the culprit, documents show the regional manager went high tech and “began placing GPS trackers in the boxes which were being stolen.” GPS tracking showed the stolen pallets being dropped off at a gas station off of NW 10th Street.

The scheme stunned gas station regulars.

“It blows my mind,” said Heather Wolfe. “We go there 2 to 3 times a day honestly.”

Doc Nguyen. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

Robinson allegedly told police the owner of the gas station, Doc Ngyuen, paid him $50 for each bag of syrup. Court documents show Robinson also claims Ngyuen knew the product was stolen. Ngyuen’s mugshot is from a previous arrest.

According to court filings, while employed at the factory, Robinson estimates he stole 10 pallets which is $39,200 worth of product.

“Robinson continued to steal 2-3 pallets every couple of weeks after he quit,” said the documents. “Robinson admitted when he was caught at the warehouse his plan was to steal 2 pallets of product.”

Hector Archila-Rodas. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

The grand total is more than $100,000 worth of product being stolen since May, according to the affidavit.

A third man, Hector Archila-Rodas, is also in hot water for his alleged role in the scheme. His mugshot is also from a previous arrest.

All three men are now facing felony charges.

A spokeswoman for Keurig Dr. Pepper, Vicki Draughn, sent us a statement saying, “We are thankful for the efforts of local law enforcement and are cooperating with them as legal proceedings move forward.”