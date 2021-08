BENTLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens say three people were cited after they allegedly poached two bucks in an Oklahoma community.

On Wednesday morning, two Oklahoma game wardens were called to a possible poaching case in Atoka County.

Investigators say the game wardens found two velvet antlered bucks being butchered in a backyard in Bentley.

Officials say three men were charged with possession of a deer not legally taken. A shotgun was also confiscated.