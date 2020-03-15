Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oklahoma, bringing total to seven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma, bringing the total to seven.

The cases are in Cleveland, Payne, and Tulsa counties.

There were already cases in Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Jackson counties.

Health officials are working to determine how each person got the virus.

"Every county health department associated with each case has been contacted and notified and is working closely with each individual. It's a contact investigation where we talk with the person and we find out the need for testing, if needed, and it's just an ongoing process," Jamie Dukes with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt addressed the state on Thursday, saying, "At this time there is no sign of community spread whatsoever."

The seven confirmed cases in the state range across several age groups, from age 20 to 69. Two of those patients are male and five are female.

Despite worries that there may not be enough test kits, state officials say labs can handle a hundred tests a day, and there are other options.

"There are two private laboratories that are available should a physician want to send a sample to one of those two private laboratories," Gary Cox, the state Health Commissioner, said on Thursday.

From now on, all positive results in Oklahoma will no longer be confirmed by the CDC. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health will stand as confirmed.