Three Oklahoma City councilmembers to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall on mental health, accessing care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City councilmembers are expected to hold a virtual COVID-19 town hall to discuss mental health, accessing care, and more.

The virtual meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hosts are Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

They will be joined by M.J. Clausen from Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Lou Carmichael from Variety Care and Margi Preston from Heartline Oklahoma (2-1-1).

To attend:

Go to okc.zoom.us/j/98220578829 OR use iPhone one-tap using +13462487799,, 98220578829# or +14086380968, 98220578829# OR call in to one of these phone numbers: (346) 248-7799 (408) 638-0968 (301) 715-8592 (312) 626-6799 (646) 876-9923 (253) 215-8782 (877) 853-5257 (toll free) (888) 475-4499 (toll free) International call-in numbers available here: okc.zoom.us/u/acvtCzUuTb

If prompted, enter meeting ID 982 2057 8829.

The councilmembers will begin the meeting with individual updates, then turn to the guests for information. Questions from the councilmembers will follow.