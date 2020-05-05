1  of  2
Three Oklahoma City councilmembers to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall on mental health, accessing care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City councilmembers are expected to hold a virtual COVID-19 town hall to discuss mental health, accessing care, and more.

The virtual meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hosts are Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

They will be joined by M.J. Clausen from Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Lou Carmichael from Variety Care and Margi Preston from Heartline Oklahoma (2-1-1).

To attend:

  • Go to okc.zoom.us/j/98220578829
    • OR use iPhone one-tap using +13462487799,, 98220578829# or +14086380968, 98220578829#
    • OR call in to one of these phone numbers:
      • (346) 248-7799
      • (408) 638-0968
      • (301) 715-8592
      • (312) 626-6799
      • (646) 876-9923
      • (253) 215-8782
      • (877) 853-5257 (toll free)
      • (888) 475-4499 (toll free)
      • International call-in numbers available here: okc.zoom.us/u/acvtCzUuTb
  • If prompted, enter meeting ID 982 2057 8829.

The councilmembers will begin the meeting with individual updates, then turn to the guests for information. Questions from the councilmembers will follow.

