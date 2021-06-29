Three Oklahoma City officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three Oklahoma City police officers are being reinstated after the district attorney cleared them of wrongdoing in separate shootings.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office cleared three officers of wrongdoing.

The first shooting occurred on March 27 during a response to a hostage situation at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say two officers shot and killed an inmate who was holding a jail employee at knifepoint.

The second shooting occurred on May 1 when an officer driving on Martin Luther King Blvd. near N.E. 50th was rammed by a suspect.

At that point, the suspect fired a weapon at the officer. The officer returned fire.

All three officers are now in the process of being reinstated to full-duty status.