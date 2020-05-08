Three Oklahoma high school seniors surprised with scholarships from OG&E

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma high school seniors will now have help paying for college.

Each year, OG&E’s Positive Energy Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors. Each scholarship is $15,000, which is renewable for up to four years for a total of $60,000.

The 2020 OGE Positive Energy Scholars are Trevor Hughes of Morrison High School, Gabriela Pinto-Ordonez of Edmond Memorial High School and Lynsey Mendenhall of Southmoore High School.

“Congratulations to Trevor, Gabriela and Lynsey on their selection as the newest recipients of our Positive Energy scholarships,” said OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. “Education is a key component in building a workforce for the future and keeping our communities strong. We’re proud to offer these scholarships as an investment in the future for these students and the communities we serve.”

Each student was surprised with a parade of OG&E’s Big Orange trucks, balloons and signs.

“I’m thrilled that Trevor has been selected as one of OGE’s Positive Energy Scholars,” said Morrison Public Schools Superintendent Brent Haken. “He’s already demonstrated deep involvement in the community and care for others as well as impressive academic ability. Students like Trevor deserve to be encouraged and supported, and I commend OG&E for investing in the future of our state in this way.”

Hughes will attend Oklahoma State University. Pinto-Ordonez is bound for the University of Oklahoma.

“Thank you, OG&E, for helping deserving students like Gabriela pursue their dreams,” said Herkisha Hardy, an Edmond Public Schools Career Counselor. “She has achieved a great deal early in life and has so much potential. This scholarship will alleviate a large portion of the financial burden of college.”

Mendenhall will head to the University of Tulsa next fall.

“Lynsey has shown her passion for serving others and her academic commitment,” said Ladawna Hunter, Southmoore High School Varsity Pom Coach. “Thank you, OG&E, for supporting students like Lynsey who will be the future leaders of this region’s workforce. You are making a difference in our state!”