OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma seniors have been named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Wednesday.

Oklahoma’s 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are Joyce Yang from Bartlesville High School, Jeffrey Connor Evans from Casady School and Lindsay Flores from Western Heights High School.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

From nearly 3.7 million graduating high school seniors across the country, over 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Only 161 graduating seniors can be awarded the honor each year.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.